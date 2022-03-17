ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with tying up and stealing from an Albuquerque great-grandmother in her own home, took a plea deal. Vigilant neighbors near Tramway and Menaul noticed something was off at their elderly neighbor’s home and called the woman’s daughter.

She arrived to find a stranger, Jake Dominguez, gathering her mother’s belongings in the backyard. It turned out the house was ransacked, and her mother was duct-taped to the bed.

If Dominguez had gone to trial, he could have been sentenced to more than 90 years in prison. But under his plea deal, certain charges including false imprisonment were dropped, leaving him pleading guilty to robbery, aggravated burglary, and lesser charges. The state agreed to cap his sentence at ten years.