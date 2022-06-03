ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of attempting to solicit a 12-year-old girl pleaded not guilty Friday. Albuquerque police say 32-yea-old David Munoz exchanged text messages with the girl that included sexually explicit content.

The girl said her and Munoz had planned to meet up after school one day in January. Munoz tried to meet the girl at the Coronado mall, but was stopped by the girl’s father and and held there until police arrived.

Munoz pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including manufacturing visual medium of sexual exploitation of children. Munoz will be held in custody until trial.