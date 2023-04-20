SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of attempted kidnapping in Silver City is now in custody. Officers were called to the Food Co-Op on North Bullard St. in Silver City for reports of an attempted kidnapping of an eight-year-old child.

The mother told police an unknown man, now identified as 22-year-old Rudolfo Mesa Jr., picked up the child and tried to run away. Mesa then let the child go and fled. Police eventually caught up to Mesa and took him into custody. He’s now charged with kidnapping.