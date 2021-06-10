Man accused of trying to breach cockpit to be released to sober living facility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of trying to break into the cockpit of a Delta flight will be released to a sober living house. Passenger video shows Asiel Norton being restrained by a flight attendant and fellow flyers after he rushed the cockpit door.

Related Coverage:

Norton can be heard saying “you’ve got to stop this plane.” The plane made an emergency landing in Albuquerque. Norton faces federal charges that carry up to 20 years behind bars. Norton went before a Magistrate Judge, Laura Fashing, Thursday who decided to release him to a sober living facility in Albuquerque Friday.