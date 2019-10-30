Man accused of trafficking children takes stand in trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The man accused of trafficking his children took the stand on Wednesday.

James Stewart was indicted on three human trafficking charges in February. Police say he forced his three young children to panhandle and give him the money.

In court, Stewart took the stand for the first time and told the jury that he did not know the kids were out panhandling and that he never took money from them. He also blamed the children’s mother, saying she would take the kids out at night and wouldn’t see them when they got back.

Closing arguments are expected to continue Wednesday afternoon. Stewart and his wife Terri Sanchez are also charged with sexually abusing their 7-year-old in May of 2018.

Investigators say the little girl told them Stewart forced her to fondle his friends in exchange for drugs. Sanchez is facing charges in that case.