ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of terrorizing his neighbors will stay behind bars until trial. Neighbors say video shows Arthur Aragon throwing a Molotov cocktail in their backyard. Judge Steven Yarbrough ruled he will be held behind bars until trial after he was charged with having a device that was not registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

In 2020, Aragon was accused of firing a pellet gun at a home and causing more than $1000 in damage. He was also accused of throwing concrete in a yard.