Man accused of throwing dead puppy in trash found not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of putting a dead puppy in a dumpster after it was thrown off a balcony was found not guilty Friday. Wesley Scott was charged with tampering with evidence and improper disposal of an animal after he was seen on camera throwing the dog away.

Hi wife, Ashley was accused of throwing the puppy from a third-story balcony. She was charged with extreme animal cruelty but that case was dismissed after it was deemed she was not competent to stand trial.