Man accused of throwing dead puppy in trash found not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of putting a dead puppy in a dumpster after it was thrown off a balcony was found not guilty Friday. Wesley Scott was charged with tampering with evidence and improper disposal of an animal after he was seen on camera throwing the dog away.
Related Coverage:
- Competency of woman accused of throwing puppy off balcony called into question
- Woman accused of killing puppy will be released from jail
- Albuquerque woman charged for throwing puppy off balcony
- Woman accused of throwing dog from balcony charged in separate case
- Video shows moments after woman threw dog from balcony
- Man arrested in Downtown Albuquerque SWAT standoff
Hi wife, Ashley was accused of throwing the puppy from a third-story balcony. She was charged with extreme animal cruelty but that case was dismissed after it was deemed she was not competent to stand trial.