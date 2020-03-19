Live Now
Man accused of threatening to kill governor, law enforcement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to kill the governor and law enforcement.

Daniel Mock is accused of posting threatening messages to the governor’s Facebook page on two separate occasions earlier this month saying he was done with a corrupt government.

According to a criminal complaint, Mock’s girlfriend told investigators he didn’t mean to threaten anyone and was just “blowing off steam”. If convicted he faces up to five years in prison.

