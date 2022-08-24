SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for threatening hotel workers. According to the criminal complaint, a hotel worker at the Double Tree in Santa Fe says they found 40-year-old Brandon Broderick passed out in the elevator last Thursday. The employee asked Broderick whether he needed help, and he pulled out a knife.

Police say he eventually left the hotel. A day later, police found Broderick at the Hyatt Place Hotel on Cerrillos in the kitchen with a knife. Police arrested him on a charge of aggravated assault.

He is also now accused of violating his conditions of release after a year may arrest. Broderick is accused of trying to break into a home. When officers arrived, they say he tried to fight them.