ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is charged with stealing items from Amazon’s West Mesa warehouse. He reportedly turned himself in but is no longer in custody.

Alex Barrett, an employee, is accused of opening packages and taking an Apple watch and two sets of Beats headphones. When confronted, deputies said Barrett admitted to the theft while he was on duty.

Barrett made his first court appearance on the charges Thursday and was released on his own recognizance.