Man accused of taking $30K worth of equipment from worksite

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former service technician is accused of taking around $30,000 worth of equipment from the Pajarito Tower Repeater in Los Alamos County. Court records state Lloyd Neel Storr took a power supply, radio systems and other items.

The emergency management commander learned about the theft after the Atomic City Transit Communication System went down on October 22. Storr reportedly told investigators he was fixing the equipment but officials say he had no reason to have it. The county also terminated Storr’s contract in 2017. He’s now charged with burglary.