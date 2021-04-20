Man accused of stealing Moriarty Police vehicle

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) –A suspect was arrested after stealing a Moriarty Police vehicle Monday. The Torrance County Sheriff’s Office reports around 12:24 p.m. a Moriarty Police officer pulled up to a carwash located at Martinez Road and Highway 41 and exited the vehicle to get change from a nearby change machine.

Authorities say at that time a suspect, later identified as Jonathon Hartnett got into the marked police vehicle and fled the area. While law enforcement units searched for the vehicle, the suspect reportedly returned to the carwash and dumped the vehicle.

A Torrance County Sheriff’s Deputy in the area was waved down by witnesses who pointed to the suspect as he tried to leave the scene. Authorities state that the deputies made contact with Hartnett who refused to listen to commands and show his hands. Hartnett was tased and taken into custody without further incident.