Man accused of stealing identity to take $153K from investment account

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a history of fraud accusations is back at it again. This time he’s accused of stealing thousands from a bank account. According to a criminal complaint, the victim says his truck was stolen from his Albuquerque home, inside was his wallet.

Christopher Sanders is now accused of using the victim’s information to steal money from his investment account. The FBI says Sanders made a fake bank account under the victim’s name and transferred $153,000 from the investment account.

This isn’t the first time. In 2019, Sanders was accused of using a fake ID to take out money from a man’s account at Nusenda Credit Union. He later pleaded guilty to forgery. In this new case, Sanders faces federal charges of fraud and identity theft.