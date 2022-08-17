CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Dennis Chavez is the man accused of stealing a Corrales fire truck. New Mexico State Police say the Corrales Fire Department was responding to a medical call at a home Tuesday morning when the truck was stolen.

The truck was spotted by Laguna Police about an hour later on I-40. NMSP says a spike strip was used and the truck hit it. They say Chavez took an exit and crashed into a wall at a gas station. Chavez was taken into custody and faces charges for taking the truck and aggravated fleeing.

Officials say the truck was taken back to Corrales, where the fire department will evaluate how bad the damage is. They say they have another truck to use in the meantime.