ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of stealing a police bait car and shooting at officers will stay locked up until trial. Police arrested Christian Wood last Thursday, roughly two weeks after investigators say he stole the bait car near Gibson and Yale.

Detectives tracked Woods down to an area near Copper and San Mateo when they say he fired a shot toward them. Prosecutors argued he should stay locked up until trial, pointing to a lengthy criminal history. “The criminal history here is pretty extensive, we obviously have a repeat and frequent auto thief who has committed offenses throughout the city, throughout his pretty young life with unlawful takings beginning in March of ’15,” said attorneys Tuesday.

Wood’s defense argued he should be released from custody, saying his criminal history involved property crimes, not violent crimes. Judge Brett Loveless sided with the state, ordering Wood to be held until trial.