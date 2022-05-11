RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Ruidoso Police Department have arrested a man who they say stole an ambulance. Police say 33-year-old Dustin Poolaw was taken to Lincoln County Medical Center because he was drunk and causing a disturbance at Two Rivers Park Monday.

The hospital released him when he refused to stay, but police say he then stole an ambulance. According to a criminal complaint, officers later found it crashed into a tree less than a mile away.

Later that night, police say Poolaw was then seen walking in and out of traffic on Highway 70. Officers tracked him down and arrested him.