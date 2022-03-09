ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judger ordered a man police say organized a mob of thieves to storm an Albuquerque sunglass store and steal from them be released from jail. Twenty-nine-year-old Isaiah Martinez was first spotted stealing two pairs of sunglasses from Sunglass Hut at Coronado Mall last fall. Over the next few weeks, investigators say he returned sometimes with an accomplice.

Judge Linda Rogers ordered that Martinez be released on GPS monitoring. He’s still being held behind bars for violating terms of release in another case by allegedly mobbing sunglass stores. In all, Martinez is accused of stealing about $56,000 worth of high-end shades.