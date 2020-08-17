Man accused of stabbing, killing girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been charged with murdering his girlfriend. The Albuquerque Police Department reports the incident happened at the Chelsea Village Apartments near Louisiana and Montgomery on Friday night.

Authorities found the victim, Michelle Darrell had been stabbed. She was taken to the hospital and later died.

According to a criminal complaint, neighbors say 51-year-old Shaun McBurnie leave Darrell’s apartment with a knife moments before they found her with the stab wounds. Officers later arrested McBurnie at a nearby gas station.

According to APD, McBurnie stabbed himself to officers before they arrived to the scene. He was hospitalized before being booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. McBurnie has been charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

