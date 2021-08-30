Man accused of smashing windows in Santa Fe grocery store parking lot

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police have arrested a man they say vandalized more than a dozen cars in a grocery store parking lot. Police say they were called to the Trader Joe’s, about a man later identified as Brandon Begay, smashing car windows with a tool.
Police searched the area and were called back to the store after reports he was smashing more windows. Begay was arrested and faces several charges of criminal damage to property.