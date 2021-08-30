Man accused of smashing windows in Santa Fe grocery store parking lot

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police have arrested a man they say vandalized more than a dozen cars in a grocery store parking lot. Police say they were called to the Trader Joe’s, about a man later identified as Brandon Begay, smashing car windows with a tool.

Story continues below:

Police searched the area and were called back to the store after reports he was smashing more windows. Begay was arrested and faces several charges of criminal damage to property.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES