Man accused of shooting NMSP officer asks for trial to be postponed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorneys for an Arizona man accused of trying to murder a New Mexico State Police officer is asking that his trial be postponed. Officer Sharron Duran was trying to pull over Robert Nelson because he was tailgating the driver in front of him.
Story continues below
Related Coverage
- Video: Officer chases down suspect who opened fire at traffic stop
- State police releases name of officer shot, wounded along I-40
- Search warrant reveals new details in Sept. 12 officer-involved shooting
- Man accused of shooting at NMSP officer to be held in federal custody
- Man who shot at state police officer facing federal charges
- Suspect named in Laguna area officer-involved shooting; new details released
- New Mexico State Police investigate officer-involved shooting west of Albuquerque
As soon as she walks up to the car, Nelson is seen firing three shots at Duran before taking off down I-40. Eventually, Nelson was pulled over and arrested. Now, his attorney is asking the district court judge to delay the trial from June 7 until sometime in August.
Nelson’s defense is asking for more time to review the case and say the possibility of a plea is not off the table. Nelson is facing charges including attempted murder of an officer. Officer Duran is recovering from her wounds to her hands. Her bulletproof vest also stopped a bullet.