Man accused of shooting NMSP officer asks for trial to be postponed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorneys for an Arizona man accused of trying to murder a New Mexico State Police officer is asking that his trial be postponed. Officer Sharron Duran was trying to pull over Robert Nelson because he was tailgating the driver in front of him.

As soon as she walks up to the car, Nelson is seen firing three shots at Duran before taking off down I-40. Eventually, Nelson was pulled over and arrested. Now, his attorney is asking the district court judge to delay the trial from June 7 until sometime in August.

Nelson’s defense is asking for more time to review the case and say the possibility of a plea is not off the table. Nelson is facing charges including attempted murder of an officer. Officer Duran is recovering from her wounds to her hands. Her bulletproof vest also stopped a bullet.