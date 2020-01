ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting his ex-wife’s boyfriend is now facing federal charges.

Investigators say 37-year-old Waldy Mondragon was in a car with the two near Coors and Bridge in November when he fired a shot, grazing the boyfriend’s head. He later crashed into a home near Griegos and Fourth Street.

In addition to his state charges, Mondragon is charged with being a felon with a gun. That carries a much heftier sentence than the assault charge does.