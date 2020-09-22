Man accused of shooting at NMSP officer to be held in federal custody

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Arizona man will be held in federal custody for allegedly shooting at a New Mexico State Police officer. Earlier this month, 28-year-old Robert Nelson was traveling along I-40 on his way to a funeral in Kansas when a State Police officer pulled him over.

She says Nelson then fired three shots at the officer then sped off. Nelson faces federal charges of attempted murder of a federal officer.

