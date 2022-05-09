ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of opening fire on an out-of-town family driving in Albuquerque will face a judge Monday. Antonio Brower-Walsh is accused of shooting at a family driving along Coors in April.

The family told police Brower-Walsh cut them off and slammed on his brakes before he pulled out a gun and fired twice into the passenger side door. No one was injured and witnesses say he then crashed into cars at Coors and Montano.

Police searched his car and found a gun. Brower-Walsh is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon. A judge is also set to rule on a pretrial detention motion filed by the state.