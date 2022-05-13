ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of opening fire on an out-of-town family driving in Albuquerque pleaded not guilty Friday. Antonio Brower-Walsh is accused of shooting at a family driving on Coors in April.

The family told police Brower-Walsh cut them off and slammed on his brakes before he pulled out a gun and fired twice into the passenger side door; no one was injured. Witnesses say he then crashed into cars at Coors and Montano. Police searched his car and found a gun.

Friday, he pleaded not guilty to shooting at or from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and criminal damage to property. The state previously filed a pre-trial detention motion, which a judge granted. Brower-Walsh will remain behind bars until trial.