EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Edgewood Police have arrested John Fulford, accused of shooting a man January 3, 2024, outside of a Walmart while attempting to steal a car.

Police say the victim walked out of the store when he saw 18-year-old Fulford trying to steal his car. Police say Fulford shot the man in the arm before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fulford was taken into custody January 9, 2024 around 2:40 p.m.