Man accused of shooting at BCSO deputy arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting at a Bernalillo County Deputy is now behind bars. BCSO says on May 27, Ryan Dunn began following a deputy from I-40 and Coors to I-25.

They say he was driving recklessly and cut off the deputy. When the deputy exited onto Gibson, BCSO says Dunn opened fire on the interstate, hitting the deputy’s patrol unit. The deputy was not hurt.

On Friday, BCSO says detectives arrested Dunn on a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer.