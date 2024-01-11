ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a scary moment for Albuquerque Police Department officers in the hallway of an apartment building as they dodged bullets spraying through an apartment wall. This week, the courts have been taking steps trying to protect the public from the man accused of pulling that trigger.

It was a domestic disturbance in northeast Albuquerque that erupted in gunfire when police arrived. The man accused of pulling the trigger of that AR-15, Jeremy Hovey, appeared in court Thursday.

According to prosecutors, APD showed up to the Towers Apartments on Montgomery last week after Hovey’s girlfriend called 911 reporting that her boyfriend was threatening her with a gun. Officers approached the apartment calling on Hovey to come out with his hands up but instead, police say Hovey fired at them. Officers retreated amidst a cloud of drywall as bullets tore through the door and wall into the hallway and neighboring apartments before Hovey surrendered without officers firing back.

At Thursday’s hearing to decide whether to keep Hovey in jail, his attorney argued he needs treatment not jail. “I really truly do believe that if he get my client some help that he will be better off, society will be better off,” said Defense Attorney Adam Oakey.

Judge Britt Baca-Miller agreed with the state that there is no way society will be safe from Hovey unless he’s locked up. “It’s not necessarily the actions against the alleged victim, although those are concerning and violent. It’s the fact that he’s almost injuring law enforcement, neighbors, individuals who have nothing to do with this,” said Judge Baca-Miller.

Court records show a judge also granted a petition for an “Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order” better known as a red flag petition filed by APD. That means if Hovey gets out of jail, police can seize his guns.