NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting at Albuquerque Police Department officers is scheduled to stand trial Tuesday. In December 2020, officers responded to reports Bryan Newman was assaulting people and brandishing a shotgun at an apartment near Zuni and Louisiana.

Officers spotted him in the passenger seat of a car and tried to pull him over. Police say the car took off, with Newman shooting back at officers as he fled. Police followed the car west along I-40 to an area near Route 66 Casino, but called off the chase since they were too far from Albuquerque to communicate by radio. He was eventually arrested in February of 2021.