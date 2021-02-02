Man accused of shooting at Albuquerque police during chase arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting at Albuquerque Police Department officers and leading them on a high-speed out-of-town chase is behind bars. In December, officers responded to reports that Bryan Newman was assaulting people and brandishing a shotgun at an apartment complex near Zuni and Louisiana.

Officers spotted him in the passenger seat of the car and tried to pull him over. Police say the car took off, with Newman shooting back at officers as he fled. Police followed the car west along I-40 to an area near Route 66 Casino, but called off the chase since they were too far from Albuquerque to communicate by radio.

Witnesses identified Newman as the triggerman and he was arrested Monday. Prosecutors are pushing to keep him locked up until trial.