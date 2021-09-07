Man accused of shooting APD officers faces federal charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting three Albuquerque Police officers will face federal charges. The recently unsealed federal criminal complaint reveals James Ramirez is facing a charge of felon in possession of a gun. The officers were shot while confronting Ramirez and a second who was accused of robbing a teen.
The injured officers have since been released from the hospital. According to a federal complaint, Ramirez had been convicted of burglary in California. The district attorney’s office has said it will wait until the federal case is finished to pursue state charges against Ramirez.