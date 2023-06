ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Alamogordo Police arrested 56-year-old John Nelson West. He is accused of sexual assault involving a 14-year-old.

Police say they interviewed the alleged victim and through their investigation, they found evidence that was consistent with the statements in the interview. West is charged with five counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, five counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of enticement of a child.