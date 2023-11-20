CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Curry County grand jury indicted 59-year-old Jimmy Guillen of California for allegedly starting a fire at a Walmart in Clovis.
Guillen is charged with arson, aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm. The fire on Sept. 3 caused $42 million in damage and forced the store to close temporarily.
Judge Benjamin Cross found Guillen to be dangerous and a threat to the community. He will be held in detention pending trial. Guillen faces 25-and-a-half years in prison if convicted on all counts. He will be arraigned within the next two weeks.
Walmart reopened the grocery part of the store earlier this month.