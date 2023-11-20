CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Curry County grand jury indicted 59-year-old Jimmy Guillen of California for allegedly starting a fire at a Walmart in Clovis.

Guillen is charged with arson, aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm. The fire on Sept. 3 caused $42 million in damage and forced the store to close temporarily.

Judge Benjamin Cross found Guillen to be dangerous and a threat to the community. He will be held in detention pending trial. Guillen faces 25-and-a-half years in prison if convicted on all counts. He will be arraigned within the next two weeks.

Clovis Walmart fire suspect. (Photos provided by Clovis officials)

Walmart reopened the grocery part of the store earlier this month.