Man accused of running puppy mill goes to court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque man accused of running a puppy mill and doing his own vet work will face a judge this week.

Court records show Martin Segura is set to be arraigned on Tuesday on 20 charges, including animal cruelty and extreme animal cruelty. He was arrested back in October when Animal Welfare officers say they picked up several Doberman pinschers reportedly being raised in animal waste and dangerous conditions at Segura’s southwest side home.

Segura’s son later told deputies that Segura even did his own vet work by docking, or cutting, the dogs’ tails.