Man accused of running over deputy, police aides outside Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested after police say he intentionally ran over a deputy and two police service aides outside of Balloon Fiesta. According to a criminal complaint, 36-year-old Brandon Baldwin hit two police aides who were directing traffic along Alameda for Fiesta.

He then reportedly hit another officer who tried stopping Baldwin near Alameda and Horizon. Officers were eventually able to get the car stopped near Jefferson and that’s when they say he smelled like alcohol.

Officers found two open containers of alcohol in his car and he refused to take a breath test. Baldwin has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated DWI, among other charges.