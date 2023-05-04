ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aron Leon pleaded no contest in court Thursday. Leon is accused of pointing a gun at a woman at a Wells Fargo on Rio Bravo and 2nd St. on New Year’s Day in 2022.
Deputies say the woman withdrew all her money and Leon took off, leading police on a chase reaching 90 mph. He eventually ditched the car and took off on foot, before being taken into custody with the help of a police dog. Leon faces up to nine years in prison. Hi sentencing is set for July.