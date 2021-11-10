Man accused of robbing medical marijuana dispensary sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the men accused of robbing a medical marijuana dispensary will spend more than 20 years behind bars. Lalonzo Simmons, 46, robbed the Urban Wellness Dispensary near Candelaria and San Mateo in December of 2019. Shakeam Kinney, 32, is also accused of the crime.
According to federal documents, they also robbed a Subway and another dispensary. Simmons was sentenced in federal court to 24 years behind bars for charges including federal robbery charges. Kinney was sentenced to 22 years in prison in June.