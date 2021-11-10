Man accused of robbing medical marijuana dispensary sentenced

NEW MEXICO (KRQE)-The regular season starts for Richard Pitino and his Lobo men's basketball team Wednesday night as Florida Atlantic University makes a stop at 'The Pit'. The Owls return two starters from last season's 13-10 team. One of those starters just happens to be Bryan Greenlee, who played his freshman season, 2019-20 under Pitino at Minnesota. Pitino's New Mexico team is a mystery to opponents because there is not much game tape to look at from a team dominated by new faces. The Lobos only public competition has been one exhibition game, a 101-72 route of New Mexico Highlands. Pitino isn't sure what he will see from his first opponent, FAU. "What's hard is we haven't seen anything from them this year, film wise, we haven't gotten anything," said Pitino. "So, there's a fear of the unknown a little bit, where you're going to have to rely on your fundamentals and your principals, but well coached, very good job recruiting, getting some talented players in there. So, it's going to be a challenge." Game time is 7 pm.

In other sports news, the Lobo men's basketball team announced the signing of a pair of guards and a forward, all are listed as three star recruits by 24/7 sports. Braden Appelhans, Donavan Dent and Quinton Webb are in the class of 2022.