ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Andrew Mata, the man accused of robbing an Albuquerque bank has been arrested. Mata is accused of robbing the U.S. Bank on Central Ave. on July 8.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5 p.m. July 8, a male suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note and received an undisclosed amount of money. Around 10:38 p.m. Albuquerque police arrested a man who matched the description of the bank robber for possession of a controlled substance.

When Mata was arrested he had an undisclosed amount of money in his possession and told officers it was from recently selling a car. Mata later admitted he received the money from a bank. He was booked into Metropolitan Detention Center and charged with robbery and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.