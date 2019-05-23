Crime

Man accused of raping woman walking along Albuquerque street

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 04:16 PM MDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 04:16 PM MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman walking down an Albuquerque street. 

The woman says she was walking along Second Street in the North Valley near Osuna on Wednesday night when she noticed a man following her.

She says the man started talking to her and then attacked her, throwing her down and assaulting her. A witness saw it happen and called for help.

Deputies have identified that man as 23-year-old Donovan Mason. He was found still in the area. 

While being interviewed, police say he tried to clean out his nails in an apparent effort to destroy evidence.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment