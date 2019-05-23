Man accused of raping woman walking along Albuquerque street
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman walking down an Albuquerque street.
The woman says she was walking along Second Street in the North Valley near Osuna on Wednesday night when she noticed a man following her.
She says the man started talking to her and then attacked her, throwing her down and assaulting her. A witness saw it happen and called for help.
Deputies have identified that man as 23-year-old Donovan Mason. He was found still in the area.
While being interviewed, police say he tried to clean out his nails in an apparent effort to destroy evidence.
Trending Stories
News Briefs
- Deputies believe Hobbs couple died in murder-suicide
- State recruiting veterans, disabled to fill seasonal Forest Service jobs
- Presbyterian announces new orthopedics surgery center
- Iron Horse Classic temporarily closes Highway 550 this Saturday
- State Land Office proposes to do away with gender pronouns
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.