ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman walking down an Albuquerque street.

The woman says she was walking along Second Street in the North Valley near Osuna on Wednesday night when she noticed a man following her.

She says the man started talking to her and then attacked her, throwing her down and assaulting her. A witness saw it happen and called for help.

Deputies have identified that man as 23-year-old Donovan Mason. He was found still in the area.

While being interviewed, police say he tried to clean out his nails in an apparent effort to destroy evidence.