ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celso Montano, the man accused of raping three sex workers from July 2020 to August 2023, pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Montano pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal sexual penetration, false imprisonment and nine more charges in front of Judge Jennifer Wernersbach. Montano is being held behind bars until trial. A trial date has not yet been set.