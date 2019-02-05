Man accused of raping hospital patient released until trial

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anthony Casiquito

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A judge ruled a man accused of raping a fellow hospital patient can stay out of jail while he awaits trial.

Police say 22-year-old Anthony Casiquito was a patient at Lovelace's westside hospital last month. A woman at the hospital claims she woke up and found his hand down her pants.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Casiquito enter and exit the woman's room. In court Monday, they asked a judge to detain him, saying this could happen to someone else.

Judge Cindy Leos denied the request, after she questioned how the officer described what happened that night in the criminal complaint.