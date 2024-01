BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A man accused multiple times of rape and sexual assault since the 90s will be back in court soon.

Most recently, Celso Montano is accused of raping three women who, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said, are all identified as sex workers. He’ll be back in court on Monday for an arraignment on those charges.

Last month, a judge granted the state’s pre-trial detention motion to keep him behind bars until trial.