ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The man accused of pulling a gun on two Walmart employees in front of his child is set to go on trial Monday. In February of 2022, police say Frank Romero and Leezul Ogaldez stole a TV from the Walmart near Coors Blvd. and I-40.
When employees tried stopping them, they say Romero aimed a gun at them. They left and crashed while fleeing from the police. Romero then took off leaving Ogaldez and the child inside the wrecked vehicle.
He’s facing multiple charges including armed robbery and child abuse.