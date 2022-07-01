ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frank Romero, 29, is accused of pulling a gun on two Walmart employees. Friday in court, Romero pleaded not guilty.

According to the criminal complaint, Romero and a woman – later identified as Leezul Ogaldez – went into the Walmart at Coors and I-40 with his child. Police say he and Ogaldez stole a TV from the Walmart at Coors and I-40 back in February while the child was with them. When store employees tried to stop them, they say Romero aimed a gun at them. They left the store in a black SUV which crash as they were evading police. Romero took off, leaving Ogaldez and the child inside the wrecked vehicle.

A judge previously ordered Romero to be held behind bars until trial. He’s facing multiple charges, including armed robbery and child abuse.