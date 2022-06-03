ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of pulling a gun on two Walmart employees in front of his child will stay behind bars until trial. Frank Romero faced a judge after police say he along with Leezul Ogaldez stole a TV from the Walmart at Coors and I-40 back in February while the child was with them. When store employees tried to stop Ogaldez, they say Romero aimed a gun at them.

They left the store in a black SUV which crash as they were evading police. Romero took off, leaving Ogaldez and the child inside the wrecked vehicle. In court, the judge granted the state’s motion to keep Romero in custody until trial.