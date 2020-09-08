Man accused of pointing gun at woman during road rage

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man allegedly pointed a gun at a woman in a fit of road rage. A woman claims 26-year-old Jessie Leslie tried to cut her off on Highway 64 in Farmington last week.
She says Leslie then pointed a gun outside the driver’s side window. Leslie was later arrested in Bloomfield and charged with aggravated assault.
