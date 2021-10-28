Man accused of pointing gun at Las Cruces police officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man has been arrested for allegedly firing shots at officers. The Las Cruces Police Department received reports of a suspicious person on the 2800 block of Huntington Drive Wednesday afternoon where they found 30-year-old Kevin Amaral standing next to a home.

Police say he pointed a gun at them and ran off. When they tracked him down on the next block where the encounter resulted in officers discharging their firearms. No officers were hurt. Amaral was eventually apprehended and treated at a local hospital with an undisclosed injury.

LCPD says Amaral is being charged with three counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon, resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer, and negligent use of a deadly weapon. They say as the investigation continues, additional charges may be filed.