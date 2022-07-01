ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christopher Wade is accused of shooting and killing Dustin Banteah at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex. Friday in court, Wade pleaded not guilty.

According to the criminal complaint, neighbors heard the 32-year-old Wade fighting with a girl in his apartment when they went to check on her. They say Wade and Banteah walked out and began fighting. The neighbors tell police Wade had a sawed-off shotgun so they went back to their apartment to call police. They say while on the phone with dispatch, Wade shot Banteah.

Wade pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. The state has filed a pretrial detention motion to keep him behind bars until trial. A judge will rule on that at a later date.