Man accused of murdering sister staying behind bars for now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 77-year-old murder suspect who was released into a halfway house couldn’t follow the rules and now, he is back behind bars. Investigators say Lee Jensen admitted to shooting his sister Chris Neel in the head at an east mountains home last November because he was angry with her.
Jensen was released into an alcohol recovery program in July under strict orders not to drink. Thursday, through his attorney, Jensen admitted to violating that order. Prosecutors say he also took off from the halfway house. Judge Jennifer Wernersbach said she had been optimistic about Jensen’s recovery.
The judge ruled Jensen will stay behind bars while awaiting his murder trial.