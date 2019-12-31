Man accused of murdering his neighbor held pending trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of murdering his neighbor will remain locked up until trial.

Jonathan Mendosa was arraigned on first-degree murder charges in the death of Cesar Valencia Jr. at his home near Bridge and Sunset. Court documents reveal no clear motive for the murder.

Several neighbors say Mendosa spent the day blowing leaves in the neighborhood on December 8, then walked over to Valencia’s home, pounded on the door, then shot Valencia in the chest when he came outside.

Mendosa is a convicted felon with a long history. A judge has ordered that he remain behind bars.