Man accused of murdering his mother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man they say killed his mom. According to a news release from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house near Paradise and Golf Course Monday morning where they found Virginia Lujan dead.
Deputies say her son, 38-year-old Robert Lujan, got into a physical altercation with his mother beating and cutting her. Authorities arrested him at the house. Lujan was recorded admitting to killer her three times in an interview room after detectives had left. He faces an open count of murder.